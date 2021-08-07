FIBOS Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. FIBOS has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $163,489.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FIBOS has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FIBOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00131897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00158636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,651.83 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00811167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.