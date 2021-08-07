Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Raised to $156.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.94.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.67. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.