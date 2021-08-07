Financial Review: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) vs. First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sterling Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.65 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -19.65 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Bancorp of Indiana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -5.05% -2.13% -0.18% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

