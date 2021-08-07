Financial Survey: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98%

Dividends

Betterware de Mexico pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. CDW pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Betterware de Mexico pays out 363.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CDW pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CDW has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Betterware de Mexico and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.02%. CDW has a consensus price target of $193.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.68%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than CDW.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and CDW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.45 $15.87 million $0.47 88.09 CDW $18.47 billion 1.44 $788.50 million $6.55 29.02

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. CDW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CDW beats Betterware de Mexico on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

