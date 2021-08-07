First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

