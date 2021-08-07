First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $21,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.