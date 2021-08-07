First Interstate Bank Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

