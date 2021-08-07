First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.90. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

