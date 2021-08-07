First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a positive rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Shares of FSLR opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

