First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Western Financial by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

