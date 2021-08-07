FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $247.60, but opened at $259.65. FLEETCOR Technologies shares last traded at $263.29, with a volume of 2,040 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

