Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. "

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of FND opened at $119.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.81. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,471,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

