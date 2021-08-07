Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.98 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

