FMC Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

NYSE FMC opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.11. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.