ForTube Price Tops $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $24.37 million and $10.90 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00055640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.89 or 0.00860733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00041126 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

