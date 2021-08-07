Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Gap Up to $28.23

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $29.55. Four Corners Property Trust shares last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 68 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,944,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after acquiring an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 371,463 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

