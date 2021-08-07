Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.18 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
