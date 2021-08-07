Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.250-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $158.18 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

