Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. Franklin Street Properties has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 42.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

