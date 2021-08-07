Fraport’s (FPRUY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: Market Timing

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.