Fraport’s (FPRUY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Fraport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Fraport has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

