Fredi Nisan Sells 20,062 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) CEO Fredi Nisan sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,043.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBOX opened at $10.38 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 145.10% and a negative net margin of 100.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenBox POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

