FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

FreightCar America stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

