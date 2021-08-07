Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FNLPF opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

