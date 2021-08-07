frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after acquiring an additional 389,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on frontdoor (FTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.