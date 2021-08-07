Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fulgent Genetics to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FLGT opened at $105.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.
About Fulgent Genetics
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
