Function X Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $758,385.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. Function X has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and approximately $758,385.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,535.32 or 0.99753349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00031592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00077845 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010553 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 234,484,269 coins and its circulating supply is 221,475,861 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

