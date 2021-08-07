Fundamental Research Cuts Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Price Target to C$1.10

Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from C$1.45 to C$1.10 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of INCA opened at C$0.38 on Tuesday. Inca One Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

