Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $21.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

FNKO stock traded down $1.29 on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,372. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $942.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,338,406 shares of company stock worth $30,376,456 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 2.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

