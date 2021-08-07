FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.08%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,372. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.