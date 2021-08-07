FY2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

NYSE:CLR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

