FY2021 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Boosted by National Bank Financial

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million.
IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.66 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The firm has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
