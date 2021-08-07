FY2021 EPS Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Raised by Analyst

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,677 shares of company stock worth $1,225,542. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

