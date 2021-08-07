FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $123.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70. The company has a market cap of $347.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Nestlé by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Nestlé by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

