FY2021 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Raised by Analyst

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.00. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.56.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $215.98 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

