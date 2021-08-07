FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issued By SVB Leerink

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

CPSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,054,592.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,316 shares of company stock worth $886,606 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

