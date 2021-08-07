FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cytosorbents Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.78 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.41 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

