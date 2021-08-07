FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Issued By National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OSK. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.17. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.68 and a 1 year high of C$4.45.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,291,400. Insiders bought 23,282 shares of company stock valued at $71,877 over the last quarter.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

