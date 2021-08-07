FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

AY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

