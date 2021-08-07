FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $253.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,594 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

