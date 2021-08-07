FY2025 Earnings Forecast for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issued By Wedbush

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 37.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 30.5% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

