G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $16.04. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 4,664 shares trading hands.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,072,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $672.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

