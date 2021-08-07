G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.72, but opened at $16.04. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 4,664 shares trading hands.
GTHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.
In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $672.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. On average, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.