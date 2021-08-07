Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

GAIA traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 22,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

