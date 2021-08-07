Galactrum (ORE) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a market cap of $6,663.70 and $31.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,280.39 or 0.99939280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.01084219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00328040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00387938 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00069729 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004791 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars.

