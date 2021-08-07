Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Issues Earnings Results

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GLTO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.50. 114,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85. Galecto has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $113.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.