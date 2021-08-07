GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, GAMB has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $11.66 million and approximately $76,912.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.26 or 0.00889929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00100562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00041804 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

