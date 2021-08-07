Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $165.73 on Friday. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $166.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.05.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

