Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $848,044.16 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IT opened at $292.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $299.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 59.27% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

