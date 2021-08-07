Gary B. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00.

CIEN opened at $56.86 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

