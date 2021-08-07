GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Shares of G1A opened at €38.05 ($44.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €37.96 ($44.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

