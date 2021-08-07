Genaro Network (GNX) Market Capitalization Hits $5.56 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $1.49 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00858059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00100157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00041065 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.