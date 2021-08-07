Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 918 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 38.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

